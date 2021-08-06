Taylor Swift Reveals Big News About Red (Taylor's Version)

It's a great day to be a Swiftie! Taylor Swift has just released the tracklist for "Red (Taylor's Version)" and it features some new tracks and collaborations with major artists/

She took to Instagram and wrote, "I know some of you thought that would be like trying to solve a crossword and realizing there's no right answer BUT...you played it good & right." She congratulated her fans for their hard work, adding, "The vault tracks will feature @chrisstapleton, @phoebebridgers, @markfoster and the first song @teddysphotos and I ever wrote together the first time we met in 2012! I can't express my gratitude enough to these artists for helping me bring these songs to life." Just like she did with "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," she will include new songs. According to her post, some of those could be her own version of "Better Man" and "Run" with Ed Sheeran.

The news comes one day after she released a video vault on social media which threw fans for a loop. Fans tried their best to decode her message, but like many of her teasers, it left them stumped. Now that the news is out, how are Swifties feeling about the big reveal? Keep reading for more details.