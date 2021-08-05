Taylor Swift's Mysterious Message Has Fans Freaking Out

Taylor Swift announced in 2019 that she would be re-releasing her Big Machine discography, and the first re-released album was "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which dropped in April, per Pitchfork. The singer was not content just revealing the tracklist of the project, and instead teased fans with a cryptic word scramble on social media. "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video," she tweeted. Swift included a video of a vault that displayed the scrambled song titles one week before the updated "Fearless" was released. Die-hard fans took the opportunity to do detective work and decoded the songs.

On June 18, the "Shake It Off" singer posted a photo on Instagram of herself sitting in a cherry-red convertible while rocking a red cap. She included a lengthy caption that revealed her next project "Red (Taylor's Version)" would drop on November 19. "Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person," Swift wrote. "It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end." The pop star confirmed on July 30 that "Ronan" would appear on "Red," per Billboard. That song was about Ronan Thompson who died of cancer at 4 years old, and Swift emailed his mother Maya Thompson (who was a credited co-writer) to ask her permission to re-release the heartfelt track.

Shortly after "Ronan" was confirmed, Swift dropped more Easter eggs and this time Swifties had their work cutout for them.