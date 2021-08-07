Inside James Middleton's $2 Million Mansion

James Middleton is the younger brother of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. While James lives his life out of the spotlight, he will often document big life events on Instagram. Although his page is primarily filled with photos of his adorable dogs – Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, and Nala — James took a bit of a break from the pup parade to share some exciting news with the world; he and his fiancee, Alizee Thevenet, have purchased a new home! "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James captioned an August 6 Instagram post. "It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home [and] we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country [and] the dogs [love] their new home," he added.

James shared a couple of pictures with his 200,000+ followers, though not much of the house itself could be seen. The first photo showed him and Alizee holding their dog Ella in front of the brick home. The next photo in the set featured all six of James' dogs sitting in front of a brick fireplace, while the final photo was of Alizee sitting across the table — a glass of wine and a heart-shaped cheeseboard in view.

According to the Daily Mail, James and Alizee's new home was purchased for $2 million. Read on to find out the details of James' new humble abode.