Inside James Middleton's $2 Million Mansion
James Middleton is the younger brother of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. While James lives his life out of the spotlight, he will often document big life events on Instagram. Although his page is primarily filled with photos of his adorable dogs – Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, and Nala — James took a bit of a break from the pup parade to share some exciting news with the world; he and his fiancee, Alizee Thevenet, have purchased a new home! "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James captioned an August 6 Instagram post. "It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home [and] we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country [and] the dogs [love] their new home," he added.
James shared a couple of pictures with his 200,000+ followers, though not much of the house itself could be seen. The first photo showed him and Alizee holding their dog Ella in front of the brick home. The next photo in the set featured all six of James' dogs sitting in front of a brick fireplace, while the final photo was of Alizee sitting across the table — a glass of wine and a heart-shaped cheeseboard in view.
According to the Daily Mail, James and Alizee's new home was purchased for $2 million. Read on to find out the details of James' new humble abode.
James Middleton lives close by to his parents and his sister, Pippa
James Middleton's new home is located in Bucklebury, not too far from his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and his sister, Pippa Middleton, who lives on a farm nearby, according to the Daily Mail. James' house features four bedrooms, "low ceilings, dark rustic beams, and leaded windows," the outlet reported. James and his wife-to-be Alizee Thevenet started house hunting a couple of months ago, and it seems they found exactly what they'd been looking for.
James and Alizee are thrilled to have a place to call their own after they spent the better part of a year living with James' parents during the coronavirus lockdown. "We are counting down the days until we get the keys to our new home and can be reunited with our belongings, which have been in storage for almost a year now. We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs," James wrote in a guest post for the Telegraph back in March.
Up next for the happy couple? Their wedding. According to People magazine, James and Alizee have been engaged since September 2019. They were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the pandemic, but are hoping to tie the knot soon.