The Real Reason Jim Belushi Filed For Divorce From His Wife Again

American actor Jim Belushi is facing the end of his marriage — again. The comedian became a celebrity thanks to his work on "Saturday Night Live" and went on to star in countless TV shows and movies throughout the '80s and '90s, per his IMDb credits. But just because Belushi was a notable name in past decades does not mean his career has slowed; the actor has worked steadily for more than four decades, which is no small feat. Fans also know Belushi as the brother of the late actor, John Belushi, according to the Daily Mail.

While Jim might be blessed in terms of his career, the actor has not had such great luck with his relationships. Belushi has been married three times; his first marriage was to Sandra Davenport from 1980 to 1988, and together they share son Robert Belushi, per the Daily Mail. Then, from 1990 to 1992, he was married to Marjorie Bransfield. Jim might have though the third time would be the charm when he married Jennifer Sloan, but it looks that's now over, too. Here's the story.