Princess Diana Once Shockingly Slapped Her Father. Here's Why

Princess Diana had a very challenging childhood, according to Express. When she was just 7-years-old, her parents separated. The reason? According to Australia's Honey, Diana's mother, Frances Shand Kydd was having an affair with a man named Peter Shand Kydd, whom she had met in London.

She ended up living with her father after her parent's divorce. In the new PBS special, "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales," biographer Andrew Morton revealed that Frances' own mother fought to ensure that the Spencer children were in Edward's custody — and a judge agreed, which was "unusual" for that time period, Morton said.

Diana did not have a good relationship with her mother, who one day got into a car and left her three children behind. "She felt she'd been abandoned by her mother," Morton said on "In Their Own Words." Approximately seven years after his divorce from Frances, Peter remarried. However, something about his new marriage caused Diana to slap him in the face. Keep reading to find out what drove Diana to do such a thing.