Did Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Want To Move To New Zealand?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family — and moved out of the UK — in early 2020. At the time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been discussing a move away from the royal family for several months, and, following their interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on March 7, the public got a much better idea of why that move was imperative for them. According to Oprah Daily, Meghan confirmed that she experienced racism while living under the monarchy's rule, and that was one of the main reasons that she and Harry felt they needed to leave.

When Harry and Meghan first fled the UK, they went to Canada, according to People magazine. They lived in a home on Vancouver Island for less than three months before moving to the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into a home owned by Tyler Perry, according to the Daily Mail, until they purchased a home of their own. In August 2020, Variety reported that the couple purchased a $14.65 million mansion in Montecito, California, where they live today.

While no one really knows exactly what Harry and Meghan planned, or what they had discussed about their UK departure, a new piece of information actually suggests that Harry and Meghan weren't just toying with the idea of moving to The States. Read on for more.