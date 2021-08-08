Meghan Markle Wasn't The First Person Connected To Prince Harry Who Disliked Royal Life

There's no denying that royal life was not a fit for Meghan Markle, or indeed, Meghan and Prince Harry as a couple. While royal fans had a pretty clear idea before, much of what was so difficult for Meghan got explained in their highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. They dropped several bombshell revelations, and after the conversation concluded, it seemed pretty obvious why they pulled out of royal life and start fresh in California.

Back when she was still involved with the royals, Meghan was often pitted against sister-in-law Kate Middleton as a point of comparison. This pattern of behavior exemplified the cruel media treatment of Meghan, as she was often held up against Kate in some arbitrary example of "what not to do," but the media treatment was comparing two people who had very different compatibilities for royal life. As Vanity Fair points out, "Kate has fit seamlessly into the royal family." While this is great for Kate and her family, it's not fair or reasonable to hold her as the countermeasure to Meghan.

In fact, it's important to note that there's a substantial lineup of people who did not like royal life. Interestingly, some of these people were also linked to Harry.