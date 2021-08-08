The Tragic Death Of Night Court Actor Markie Post

Known for making appearances in sitcom classics like "Night Court" and "Hearts Afire," as well as films such as "There's Something About Mary" and "Tricks of the Trade," Markie Post was a staple in showbiz for the last four decades. Tragically, the Hollywood alum died at age 70, nearly four years after being diagnosed with cancer. Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed the devastating news to Deadline following her death on August 7.

In a statement, the actor's family praised Post for being an all-around amazing woman: "But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments, and showed us how to be kind, loving, and forgiving in an often harsh world." She was also remembered by her former co-stars on social media, including Melissa Joan Hart. The "Sabrina The Teenage Witch" star penned a lengthy tribute on Instagram, thanking Post for being an example "of how to be gracious, professional, find the fun in life, and be a great mother." The two starred in the made-for-TV movie "Holiday in Handcuffs" together.

"I am heartbroken but I know she is at peace. Now this angel on earth gets to spread her wings and be an angel to us all from above," Hart penned about Post, who is survived by husband Michael A. Ross and daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn, among other family members. Keep scrolling for more about the TV veteran's run in showbiz.