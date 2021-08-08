How Much Was Markie Post Worth At The Time Of Her Death?

Maintaining a career in Hollywood isn't an easy feat, but Markie Post managed to stay in the spotlight as an actor for more than four decades. Tragically, her journey came to an end following her death at age 70, but the undeniable legacy she established will forever live on in the world of show business. Post's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her death to Deadline on August 7, revealing the "Night Court" star died nearly four years after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2017.

Post is survived by her husband, "Hot in Cleveland" writer Michael A. Ross, as well as their daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn. In a statement to the outlet, Post's family praised the TV veteran for continuing to act as "a side job," despite juggling chemo treatments. "But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting," they noted, saying Post was "a person who made elaborate cakes for friends" and "sewed curtains for first apartments."

While Post's loved ones will remember her as an example of "how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world," fans will hold onto their memory of the beloved star through her Hollywood work. With more than 75 acting credits to her name (via IMDb), Post earned not only notable recognition, but she also made a ton of money throughout her career. Keep scrolling to find out the actor's net worth.