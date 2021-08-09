Astrologer Reveals The Truth About William And Kate's Compatibility

When Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles, she found out that he had been having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, a married woman whom he'd met — and fallen in love with — before meeting Diana, according to People magazine. At the time, Diana called astrologer Debbie Frank, hoping to get some guidance, according to Town & Country. Frank, who was featured in the PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales," went on to explain that Diana "was a young girl who just needed guidance and help managing her feelings, more than anything. I think she felt herself to be very disempowered at that time because it was just expected that she should just get on with it."

As it turned out, Diana and Charles were not compatible. Charles is "very stubborn," Frank said, according to Town & Country. "[The Taurus moon is] very fixed. It's very unchanging. Whereas Diana had a moon in Aquarius, which is very people-oriented–someone who wants to move with the times. They were really very different," she added. Flash forward to 2021, and Frank has taken a closer look into Prince William and Kate Middleton's compatibility. Keep reading to learn more.