What We Know About Charli XCX's New Album

British music maker Charli XCX has been on a creative roll these past few years and isn't ready to slow down anytime soon. According to AllMusic, the "After the Afterparty" hitmaker has released four projects since 2017 — "Number 1 Angel," "Pop 2," "Charli," and "How I'm Feeling Now."

Along with being a pop star herself, XCX has also penned hits for a number of high-profile stars. As noted by Spin, she has writing credits on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Senorita," Selena Gomez's "Same Old Love," and Iggy Azalea's "Beg For It," to name a few. Back in 2013, the BRIT Award-nominated singer told Music Radar there isn't a particular process for her songwriting. "Some people are very structured in how they write, but that's just not me. I feel like my writing process is a bit of a mess — I don't have a place, I don't have a time. I do like to write at night, so that's one thing I can say," she said, adding, "My only rule for writing is, it has to be fast. I don't like to spend a lot of time on anything. I think the faster a song is written, the better it will be. All the best songs are written in half an hour. You can't dwell on things."

XCX has certainly been busy recently and is already gearing up for the release of her new album after dropping 2020's "How I'm Feeling Now." Keep reading to find out more.