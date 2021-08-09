Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Andrew Cuomo

The following article contains mentions of sexual and workplace harassment.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been feeling the pressure to step down ever since an investigation found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. President Joe Biden was one of several such public voices. "I think he should resign," Biden told reporters on August 3, per NBC News. Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have also insisted Cuomo voluntarily leave office prior to the investigation's conclusion. Nixon, who ran against Cuomo in the 2018 New York gubernatorial race, tweeted in March that the governor could no longer "be relied upon to act in the best interests of everyday NYers over his own perceived interests & those of his donors." Schumer echoed Nixon's sentiment that Cuomo's resignation would be "for the good of the state" in a MSNBC interview (via CNN).

Cuomo might not go quietly, however, as he has categorically denied all allegations and refused to give up his post throughout his investigation. Nonetheless, the public official can expect his impeachment to chug ahead with speed. In a statement, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who ordered the investigation, revealed, "We will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible."

With things in the balance for the politician, Cuomo's detractors just added one more name to their club: Piers Morgan. Here's what the outspoken personality had to say about the governor.