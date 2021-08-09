Inside Tyler Cameron's Reported Split From Camila Kendra

"Bachelorette" Season 15 alum Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra were once head-over-heels for each other, but it appears they are no longer together, according to Page Six.

Cameron and Kendra were first linked in January, meeting through Instagram, according to the July 27 episode of " Watch What Happens Live" (via Us Weekly). "She asked me if I was from L.A., I was like, 'No, I'm Florida,' and she's like, 'I'm in Florida.' She was an hour away, we met and that's how it happened," he said. Cameron told Andy Cohen, "We couldn't even look at the menu, so I just told them, like, 'Bring whatever.' We just talked, hung out. We sat there for four hours. I had a great night."

Sparks flew between these two, according to Cameron, but she said the L-word first. "She said 'I love you' and then I came later. It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful," he said. He noted that he wanted to share his feelings "earlier," but he was "still scared." "I knew I loved her," he added.

