LPBW's Matt Roloff And Caryn Chandler Take A Big Step In Their Relationship

"Little People, Big World" stars Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are blissfully in love, but it looks like they took their relationship to the next level.

Matt was previously married to Amy Roloff, beginning in 1987, but they divorced in 2016, according to Us Weekly. He started dating Caryn in 2017 and seems happy in this new chapter of his life. Matt gushed over Caryn on Valentine's Day, writing on Instagram, "Happy Valentines Day to my Love my best friend..The one who makes me enjoy, smile and laugh about life everyday. I love you Caryn."

Fans of the show have seen Matt, Caryn, Amy and her boyfriend Chris Marek get together for family events, even though it can be awkward at times. Despite that, Caryn told Us Weekly in 2020 that "time heals." "Everything is moving in a good trajectory right now," she added. "There's no hard feelings. Everybody's working hard. ... We're together sometimes and we make it pleasant."

Now, Matt and Caryn took their relationship up a big notch — keep reading for more details.