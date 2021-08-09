Megyn Kelly Slams Andrew Cuomo's Former Secretary

Melissa DeRosa resigned as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's secretary on August 8, per CNN, and Megyn Kelly has something to say about it.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years. New Yorkers' resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me every day," read DeRosa's statement of resignation, per CNN. "Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state." DeRosa's statement comes less than one week after New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued a report saying that Cuomo "sexually harassed" 11 women, per CNN.

On August 9, Megyn Kelly quote-tweeted a reporter who shared DeRosa's statement, writing in response: "I'm sure the past two years have indeed been 'emotionally & mentally trying' – must be quite taxing to try & hide thousands of senior citizen deaths after your boss Cuomo's disastrous COVID order all while covering up for a serial sexual harasser. You must be exhausted."

