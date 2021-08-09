Royal Expert Slams Prince Harry For Juggling In Meghan Markle's 40x40 Video

Following the release of Meghan Markle's 40x40 video, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti spoke out about Prince Harry's appearance, slamming the Duke of Sussex for becoming a sort of "sidekick" to Meghan. "What a fall – from being Prince to literally being a jester in the court of Queen Meghan," Sacerdoti told Express. He went on to point out that Harry and Meghan have been doing interviews and making other appearances separately — following their interview with Oprah Winfrey, that is — and that he believes it's by design. "[Harry has] been saying all sorts of things – he's been, let's say, revealing his truth about the Royal Family and his, his childhood and then adulthood in the UK as part of that family. [Meghan has] been really taking a backseat, which I think has been very carefully designed to protect her reputation," Sacerdoti explained.

In his interview with Express, Sacerdoti explained that Meghan appears to be steering the ship, and that Harry has been involved at the moments it's necessary — to "corroborate" her claims, for example. Sacerdoti wondered if Meghan kept Harry out of her 40x40 initiative as a way to further protect her reputation — by not even letting "him have a speaking part."

"Instead, he wasn't even in the same room, he appeared to have been locked out into the garden. He was at the window, juggling like a clown or a court jester," Sacerdoti told Express, adding that it probably wasn't "great" for "Harry's brands."