Paul Ryan Has Something To Say About Meghan McCain Leaving The View

Meghan McCain left "The View" on August 6, but House Speaker Paul Ryan couldn't let that day go by without a few kind words.

"Hey Meghan, Paul Ryan here. I just wanted to say congratulations on an amazing four years at 'The View.' "The show will not be as lively without you," Ryan said in his heartfelt August 8 Instagram message. "You have stood up for your principles, you've spoken your mind, and you've passionately defended what you believe in. I have no doubt that your family is so proud of you. And I know — first-hand experience — a lot of conservatives around the country are proud of you too. Congratulations on a great run and on this work-life-family balance dilemma that we all deal with, I just want you to know ... you've made the right decision. Most of all, I'm just really happy for your daughter Liberty." He concluded, "Good job, great luck and God bless."

McCain jokingly referred to Ryan as her "boyfriend," adding that her husband Ben Domenech is aware of this and they are all friends. Although McCain has only been off "The View" for a few days, she hasn't earned unanimously good reviews. Read on to find out more.