What's Really Going On With Joe Exotic's Cancer Struggle?

"Tiger King" star Joe Exotic stunned the world when he announced in May that he was suffering from prostate cancer. On Twitter, Exotic told followers that his lawyer John Phillips had medical records from his Fort Worth, Texas prison to prove this and that "the prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in." The former zoo owner wrote in his tweet series that despite his apparent symptoms that "I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat," he was not seeking public sympathy but rather, his goal this whole time — getting out of the prison. "I need the world to help [Phillips] get President Biden, VP Harris and the Attorney General to ... sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food."

Exotic, who is serving a 22-year sentence for violating wildlife laws and a 2017 murder-for-hire plot to kill Carole Baskin, was not diagnosed yet with prostate cancer, Phillips clarified at the time to the New York Post. "Joe ... is still awaiting a biopsy. It is premature to say he has prostate cancer even if his doctors are saying he has all the signs," Phillips shared.

Now, Exotic has returned with an update in early August on his condition whilst in prison. Keep reading for the current state of the docuseries sensation's health.