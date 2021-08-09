The Real Reason Bam Margera Is Suing Johnny Knoxville And Others

Brandon "Bam" Margera, one of the original faces and creators of the "Jackass" franchise, is suing Johnny Knoxville, MTV, Paramount, and others for discrimination, a breach of contract, and fraud according to a lawsuit filed on August 9.

The fourth installment of the "Jackass" movie franchise, "Jackass Forever," is slated to open in theaters on October 22, according to IndieWire. Margera claims that the defendants used his ideas in the upcoming film and then fired him illegally so that they could essentially steal the movie from him without properly compensating him for it.

Margera's attorney, Eric George, said, "While Margera has given Jackass—quite literally—more than two decades worth of his blood, sweat and tears, the defendants have not repaid him in kind." His lawyer also brought up Margera's history of mental health issues, a bipolar diagnosis, and addiction issues as reasons why his termination was "inhumane" and unlawful. Here's what Margera wants in return.