The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Trailer Has People Talking

August 9 marked the end of an era in television when "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" dropped the trailer for its farewell season, according to People. This final series comes months after the talk show host announced she would be ending her decades-long show, following bombshell reports of a toxic work environment. At the time, Ellen DeGeneres told viewers on a May 12 episode that she was simply following her instincts. "The past 18 years have changed my life," she told viewers while visibly tearing up. "You've changed my life. I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing ... sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

However, many speculated that the show was *really* ending because DeGeneres' reputation had suffered when former staffers opened up in 2020 about enduring a "culture of racism, fear and intimidation," per Today. Though the host apologized in a letter that promised she and her team were looking into the reports and "taking steps" to correct the problems, it seemed the apology was too little, too late. So, while fans already knew that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was embarking on its swan song, the internet still has thoughts about the final trailer.