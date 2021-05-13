Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Toxic Workplace Claims

When Ellen DeGeneres announced that the upcoming 19th season of her long-running talk show would be its last, there was plenty of speculation around the reason why. Though it's pretty easy to come to one's own conclusions.

DeGeneres gave an emotional speech during the taping of May 13's episode, explaining the decision to end the show after 3000-plus episodes, revealing that her "instincts" told her that it was time. "The past 18 years have changed my life. You've changed my life," the host said. "I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing ... sometimes crying. This show has been the greatest experience of my life and I owe it all to you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been under public scrutiny since accusations of DeGeneres creating a toxic workplace surfaced last summer, prompting an internal investigation. The host addressed these allegations of bullying, racist comments, and a toxic workplace atmosphere in a memo, per Today, apologizing and telling employees that she would be "taking steps" to correct the issues. DeGeneres did not recover when it came to ratings, however. According to The New York Times, the show lost more than one million viewers last year – leading some viewers to question whether the toxic workplace claims were DeGeneres' downfall. Scroll down to see why she is now saying she is ending her show.