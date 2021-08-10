What Melissa McCarthy Just Revealed About Prince Harry

Melissa McCarthy teamed up with Meghan Markle for the Duchess of Sussex's 40x40 initiative, which was launched on Meghan's 40th birthday. The two women made a fun video to share Meghan's new idea to help women rejoin the workforce after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video was posted on the Archewell website — and features a surprise appearance by Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.

After Meghan and Melissa wrapped their fun banter during which the initiative was announced, Meghan decided to add on a sort of bloopers reel, which was highly entertaining. In it, Melissa suggests that Meghan host an afternoon tea with her pet chickens in honor of her birthday. Meghan doesn't love the idea, but her reasoning was interrupted by Melissa's laughter. The "Bridesmaids" actor had spotted Harry outside of a window juggling. Meghan then turns around to see her husband being silly, and also starts laughing. Spoiler alert: Harry isn't a great juggler!

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Melissa opened up about working with Meghan — and about Harry's juggling. "I just love that she is like, 'Oh, what can I do to put some good and help some people out?' Well that is awfully nice," Melissa said. She went on to share a conversation she had with Harry before they filmed the video. Keep reading to find out what she revealed about the Duke of Sussex.