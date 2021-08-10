Inside Meadow Walker's Engagement

It's no secret that Meadow Walker's life has been an emotional rollercoaster after losing her father, Paul Walker. Since Paul died in a car accident in 2013, Meadow has primarily used her Instagram account to pay tribute to her father on milestones or when she's missing him. "Happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," a September 2019 post read.

She's kept his legacy alive, and in 2015, she announced that she was starting a foundation in his honor. "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill," she wrote on the post that was accompanied with a throwback photo of herself and Paul. "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation ... on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father."

Since her father's death, it seems like another man has stolen Meadow's heart — actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Meadow has shared a few posts dedicated to Thornton-Allan, including a short video clip stroking his beard in bed. She kept the caption simple, writing "hi." In another post, Thornton-Allan can be seen holding a magazine cover with Meadow on the front, proving he's her biggest cheerleader. So what's next for the pair? Keep scrolling for deets.