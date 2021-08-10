Inside Meadow Walker's Engagement
It's no secret that Meadow Walker's life has been an emotional rollercoaster after losing her father, Paul Walker. Since Paul died in a car accident in 2013, Meadow has primarily used her Instagram account to pay tribute to her father on milestones or when she's missing him. "Happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," a September 2019 post read.
She's kept his legacy alive, and in 2015, she announced that she was starting a foundation in his honor. "Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill," she wrote on the post that was accompanied with a throwback photo of herself and Paul. "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation ... on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father."
Since her father's death, it seems like another man has stolen Meadow's heart — actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Meadow has shared a few posts dedicated to Thornton-Allan, including a short video clip stroking his beard in bed. She kept the caption simple, writing "hi." In another post, Thornton-Allan can be seen holding a magazine cover with Meadow on the front, proving he's her biggest cheerleader. So what's next for the pair? Keep scrolling for deets.
Meadow Walker appears to be incredibly happy and engaged
Meadow Walker is engaged! On August 9, the model took to Instagram to share a short video clip of herself in a pool. The video started with Meadow holding her hand in front of her face and showing off a diamond sparkler. She was all smiles as she looked into the camera before plunging back into the water and propelling herself backward in the pool. She appeared to be in a desert setting with a stunning mountain landscape at her back.
Meadow kept the caption simple, adding three old-school hearts. It hasn't taken fans long to take notice of the upload and send her their well-wishes. "Omgggggg wowow congratulations!! Love to you both," one fan commented on the upload. "Congratulations Meadow!!! So happy for you, I know ur dad would be too," another Instagrammer commented. Thornton-Allan also posted a photo of the news on his Instagram story, sharing Meadow's video, but as of this writing, he has yet to make an official post of it.
Not many details of the couple's romance are known but Thornton-Allan took the big step of making their relationship Instagram-official in July. He shared a shot of himself and Meadow gazing lovingly into one another's eyes with the caption "best friend." Like her father, Meadow has been pretty private when it comes to her personal life, but we hope to see more of this adorable romance on social media because it's giving us major heart-eyes!