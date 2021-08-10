The Real Reason Normani Is Afraid To Play Her Music For Her Dad

Normani is embracing her bad self in her newest single featuring Cardi B and the results are oh-so-good. The artist released "Wild Side" in July, nearly one year after the former Fifth Harmony singer was featured on Cardi B's single "W.A.P." "For me, the main goal was really just embrace my sexuality," Normani said in a radio interview with Los Angeles-based station Power 106. "I'm a grown woman, I'm 25. I've evolved so much over the course of the last two years, so visually I felt like that had to be in alignment with that."

Normani's career since Fifth Harmony has come with much praise and high expectations. The artist's forthcoming debut album sees the bar set at an all-time high. "I never had room to make mistakes," the artist said to Ebro Darden on Apple Music. "[It's] beautiful and I'm very honored by that, but at the same time, it's scary."

Normani wasn't just worried about the critics when it came to releasing "Wild Side." She revealed to Apple Music she was "terrified" of what her parents would think; especially her father. Here's why.