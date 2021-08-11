The Truth About Halle Berry's Injury On Her Movie Set

When Halle Berry wanted the "characters fractured and broken" for her directorial debut in "Bruised," perhaps she didn't mean it so literally. Berry is no stranger to on-set injuries, however, as an actor who often undertakes her own stunt work and who appears to be, well, just a little accident-prone ... even in the bedroom.

Last year, Berry revealed on "The Tonight Show" that she almost choked while shooting a sex scene with Pierce Brosnan. While playing Bond girl in "Die Another Day," Berry explained Brosnan played real-life James Bond as he performed the Heimlich maneuver on her. "I was supposed to be all sexy, and like trying to seduce him with a fig and then I end up choking on it ... So not sexy." In a separate scene, Berry also had to be rushed to a hospital in Cadiz, Spain after her eye got hit by a smoke grenade.

Other painful times include when Robert Downey Jr. unintentionally got a little too into character during 2003 horror film "Gothika." Berry told The Movie Network that Downey "grabbed my arm the wrong way and broke it," which cost her weeks of work, per NZ Herald. Apparently, "she didn't think he was sorry enough" either. Ouch. Even when she's not shooting, Berry gets a run of bad luck, breaking her foot twice in Mallorca for "Cloud Atlas." Co-star Tom Hanks told USA Today, "She screamed an expletive louder than anyone I've ever heard." We don't blame her. So, what happened now?