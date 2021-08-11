Did Chris Cuomo Really Defy His CNN Ban?

At the start of the pandemic, Chris Cuomo unearthed a ratings goldmine when he invited brother Andrew Cuomo to repeatedly appear on his show for some brotherly banter. On March 30, 2020, "Cuomo Prime Time" hit a ratings high, per Daily Mail, but by May, viewers began to tire of the double dose of Cuomo and overall viewership plunged by 35%.

Slowly, any mention of Andrew disappeared from the primetime show, and as he found himself in the midst of the nursing home scandal in February 2021, Chris completely skirted the topic. Other CNN anchors, from Jake Tapper to Anderson Cooper, covered the mounting claims, per New York Post, while Chris didn't say a word raised eyebrows. It also prompted CNN to explain that since 2013 there had been a ban in place that "prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother." A CNN spokesperson explained that the rule was paused during "the early months of the pandemic crisis" because "we felt that Chris speaking with his brother about the challenges of what millions of American families were struggling with was of significant human interest." However, they reportedly reinstated it immediately afterwards.

And so, as allegations of sexual harassment were brought against Andrew, Chris remained silent, but not before telling viewers on March 1, per AP, "Obviously, I'm aware of what's going on with my brother. Obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother." He's kept to that rule, but has he still broken CNN's ban?