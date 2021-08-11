The Real Reason Normani Didn't Sing Much In Fifth Harmony

Despite being in one of the most successful girl groups from the past decade, Normani's vocals did not feature too much in Fifth Harmony's songs. Why? She was encouraged to blend in with her other members rather than showcase her individual talent. "I didn't get to really sing in the group. I felt like I was overlooked," Normani told Allure magazine, adding, "That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."

Now Normani has chosen to pursue a solo career, she is more driven and determined than ever. But most importantly, she knows her worth. "I'm reinventing myself," Normani stated. "Now you all are finally going to be able to see me tap into that awareness – that I know I'm the s**t." The "Dancing With a Stranger" hitmaker is currently working on her long-awaited debut album. And, as she explained to Allure, she is very hands-on with the project, working alongside huge hitmakers such as Victoria Monét, Tayla Parx, Rodney Jerkins, and The-Dream. We're ready for you to slay, Normani!