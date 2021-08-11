Lynne Spears Just Defended Jamie Lynn. Here's How

Over the past several months, Britney Spears' loyal fan base has been showing her love and support as she attempts to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator. Whether it be through transcripts of virtual court appearances or candid Instagram captions, Britney's fans are being kept in the loop, and many are hoping for the best possible outcome for the pop star, who hasn't performed since 2018, according to The Sun.

After fans listened to Britney speak out in virtual court on June 23, and read the transcripts released following her July 14 hearing, many can't help but wonder how much of a role Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, have played in this conservatorship — and beyond. Given this, some Britney fans haven't been too kind to the Spears family, most often taking aim at Jamie Lynn, with some even signing a Change.org petition to have her removed from Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias."

Other fans have chosen to leave mean comments on Jamie Lynn's Instagram posts, causing the actor to limit or turn off her comments altogether, according to Huff Post. On August 11, Britney and Jamie Lynn's mother defended her youngest daughter. Keep reading to find out what she had to say.