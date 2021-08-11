Inside The Reported Hospitalization Of Eminem's Ex-Wife, Kim Mathers

The following article contains mentions of drug use, violence, and suicide attempts.

You might recognize Kim Scott — who was once known as Kim Mathers — as the ex-wife of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, according to The Daily Mail. The two were first married back in 1999, however, they ended up divorcing after just two years. They then reunited and even remarried in 2006 before again splitting up that same year.

During Kim and Eminem's time together, they welcomed a daughter into the world, Hailie Jade Mathers, per The Daily Mail. The exes have also raised two other daughters together: Kim's child from another relationship, Whitney Scott Mathers, and Alaina Marie Mathers, the child of Kim's twin sister.

Kim has also faced a number of personal issues over the years, including legal problems having to do with drugs and a DUI charge, per the Daily Star. Now, news has come out that Kim was reportedly recently hospitalized for a very serious matter. Read on to find out what we know.