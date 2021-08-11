The Real Reason Brendan Fraser Got Emotional During A TikTok Meet And Greet

Longtime fans of Brendan Fraser will know that he starred in the super-popular "Mummy" film franchise that kicked off back in 1999. Before that, he appeared in 1992's "Encino Man," as well as "School Ties" that same year. Those were followed by 1994's "Airheads," 1997's "George of the Jungle," and 2000's "Bedazzled," not to mention plenty of other roles that came earlier, in between, and after.

However, being so busy apparently had a downside for the actor. In 2018, Fraser reflected on his earlier years in the entertainment industry, telling GQ, "I believe I probably was trying too hard, in a way that's destructive." On top of that, Fraser's career faltered after he was allegedly groped by Philip Berk, the now-former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, according to Entertainment Weekly.

However, in what Collider deemed "one of the most unlikely comebacks of 2021," Fraser is back in the spotlight. He has recently taken on a few exciting onscreen gigs, and that, perhaps unexpectedly, is what led to the star recently getting emotional during a TikTok meet-and-greet. Keep reading to find out what caused him to almost cry!