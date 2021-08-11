What We Know About Dua Lipa's New Single With Elton John
In such a short space of time, Dua Lipa has managed to morph into one of the biggest and most famous pop singers of today. Along with working with a number of modern-day stars — Miguel, BLACKPINK, and Seal Paul — she has also teamed up with some of music's most iconic legends.
For Lipa's 2020 remix album "Club Future Nostalgia," she collaborated with rapper Missy Elliott and the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, for The Blessed Madonna remix of "Levitating." However, that was not all. For the Mark Ronson mix of "Physical," she got No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani to feature on the track. With that being said, it didn't take long for British singer Elton John to want to have a slice of the pie.
At John's AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party in April 2021, Lipa performed alongside the "Your Song" hitmaker at his annual event and sang "Bennie and the Jets" from his "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" album, as well as Lipa's single "Love Again" from her latest album "Future Nostalgia," per the Los Angeles Times. With that being said, the one performance together wasn't enough for the duo, as they now have plans to release a single together. Keep reading to find out more.
The collab appears to be another one for the dance floor
After releasing her disco-pop-influenced album "Future Nostalgia," it seems Dua Lipa is not ready to get off the dance floor. For her latest Instagram post, the British singer has announced that she and Elton John are releasing a single together. Titled "Cold Heart," the Pnau remix will drop on August 13. According to The Official Charts, the track is a mashup of two of John's iconic singles — "Sacrifice" and "Rocket Man." Lipa shared a short video clip that contained a snippet of the song that showcased both their vocals over a dance beat.
In the space of one hour, Lipa's post gathered more than 250,000 likes and over 2,400 comments from fans who are super excited to hear the song on Friday. "This song was part of my childhood," one user wrote. "I'm not ok. This is sooooo goooood. Goosebumps," another person shared. "YESSSS POP QUEEN IS SERVING TO POP MUSIC," remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.
John also announced the release via his Instagram page and had some lovely words to say about Lipa. "I am so excited to finally be able to tell you all that I have a new single with Dua Lipa 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' coming out this Friday!" he said, adding, "Dua, I adore you, and it has been an incredible experience making this together. I can't wait for you all to hear it!" We can't wait to hear this bop in full either!