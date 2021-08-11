What We Know About Dua Lipa's New Single With Elton John

In such a short space of time, Dua Lipa has managed to morph into one of the biggest and most famous pop singers of today. Along with working with a number of modern-day stars — Miguel, BLACKPINK, and Seal Paul — she has also teamed up with some of music's most iconic legends.

For Lipa's 2020 remix album "Club Future Nostalgia," she collaborated with rapper Missy Elliott and the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, for The Blessed Madonna remix of "Levitating." However, that was not all. For the Mark Ronson mix of "Physical," she got No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani to feature on the track. With that being said, it didn't take long for British singer Elton John to want to have a slice of the pie.

At John's AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party in April 2021, Lipa performed alongside the "Your Song" hitmaker at his annual event and sang "Bennie and the Jets" from his "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" album, as well as Lipa's single "Love Again" from her latest album "Future Nostalgia," per the Los Angeles Times. With that being said, the one performance together wasn't enough for the duo, as they now have plans to release a single together. Keep reading to find out more.