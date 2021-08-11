How RHONY Fans Really Feel About Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer of "Real Housewives of New York" fame is in hot water once again. On a recent episode, Ramona and the rest of the cast attended a Shabbat hosted by Eboni Williams in New Jersey. During the car ride from New York to New Jersey, Ramona began to speak candidly about her college experience — a time she portrayed as difficult, given that she claimed Jewish classmates shunned her for being a Christian.

During a lively discussion about historical Jewish oppression, Ramona told her castmates that during college, she would "cry herself to sleep wishing she was Jewish" after supposedly facing discrimination by her Jewish classmates. It should come as little surprise that Ramona's castmates were more than uncomfortable with the narrative, given that Ramona had no evidence to back up her claims and that it's not exactly politically correct, per The Daily Mail.

Later in the evening, the conversation turned to a discussion of Civil Rights when Archie Gottesman, who hosted the dinner, said he was concerned about the relationship between the Black and Jewish communities. Ramona stated that everyone had "paid a price in different ways." If this angered her "RHONY" castmates, you better believe it angered the fans. Here's what they had to say.