Karen Gravano Tells All On Boyfriend's Life Incarceration - Exclusive

"Families of the Mafia" star Karen Gravano is making it work with her boyfriend Xavier Williams, even with some pretty big obstacles in the way. The pair, who've been dating for more than five years, were friends for decades before anything ever got romantic. More recently, they've been navigating their relationship through the prison system. Why? Williams is currently serving a life sentence.

Prison reform is a big issue for Gravano. "Because of everything that I've been through with my family history, this has always been something near and dear to my heart," she tells Nicki Swift. After all, she grew up with one of the most infamous mob underbosses of all time.

According to NBC News, the star's father, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, spent nearly two decades in the slammer for drug-related charges. He was released in 2017, but most people remember him from his bombshell arrest in the early '90s. The Gambino crime family underboss confessed his involvement in 19 murders, narrowly avoiding a life sentence by becoming a government informant. His testimony was used to put John Gotti behind bars for life.

Today, Karen is holding out hope that one day Williams will be released and willing to work to make it happen. Here's what she says about her boyfriend's life sentence.