Donald Trump Sent Out A Cryptic Email With Only Three Words. Here's What It Said

Former President Donald Trump's statements in recent weeks have raised some eyebrows — to say the least. One particularly bizarre statement about the new infrastructure bill came on August 11. "While you were all sleeping, the Radical Democrats advanced a plan that will be known as the $3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America," he wrote. "This legislation is an assault on our Nation, on our communities, and on the American Dream." Trump added, "And don't forget the crazy Green New Deal. America, you are being robbed in the dark of night. It's time to wake up!"

It's his latest e-mail, though, that really has everyone scratching their heads. Trump sent a three-word message to his recipients. In capital letters, he wrote: "Bullies never fight." He did not provide an explanation for his statement nor did spokesperson Liz Harrington offer any clarification.

This led the internet to come up with their own conclusions. "Wow. He finally confessed what a coward he is. And admitted he sent his supporters to the Capitol to do the dirty work for him. Progress!" Luke Zaleski, an editor at Condé Nast, wrote via Twitter. Meanwhile, others poked fun at the e-mail by sharing random three-word tweets like "Yellow matter custard," "Purple monkey dishwasher," and "Pot meets kettle."