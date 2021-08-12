What We Know About Megan Thee Stallion's New Album

For Megan Thee Stallion, 2020 was a year filled with ups and downs. Last year, Tory Lanez was charged with shooting the rapper in the foot. Then, after taking some time off to recover, Thee Stallion delighted fans with her debut album, appropriately titled "Good News." Her hit single "Savage", and the record — which includes her "Savage" remix featuring Beyoncé — earned the rapper three Grammy Awards and four BET Awards. Not to mention, 2020 was the year she and Cardi B released their smash-hit "WAP."

And now, the rapper seems to be preparing for her second studio album, following the June release of her viral single "Thot S**t." To get her Hotties all the more hype about her new music, the rapper flaunted her rapping skills in a new Instagram freestyle video, posted on August 12. "Had to bring this beat back," she wrote in the caption. "I don't announce my moves, I like to keep s**t private / You know a bi**h been working when I been too solid," she raps.

"FREESTYLE QUEEN, Nobody compares. Ate it up," one excited fan commented. "Vocabulary don't go pass period!!!! wheww disrespectful," another wrote, referencing a particular bar from the freestyle. "Always been the hardest out," a third fan commented. So, judging by the comment section, it's pretty safe to assume that Meg's fans can't wait for her new music to drop. But what can they really expect from Megan Thee Stallion's awaited new album? Scroll on to find out.

