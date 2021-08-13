What We Know About Tony Bennett Canceling His Final Tour

Tony Bennett's voice has been delighting fans for decades, but sadly, he's pulling the plug on his tour.

Bennett and Lady Gaga brought the house down when they performed at Radio City Music Hall on August 3 and August 5, according to the New York Post. The shows were titled "One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga," causing many to wonder if this would be the final time they would see Bennett perform live. The concerts seemed pretty special — fans had to lock up their phones in security pouches upon arrival, per the Post. A production crew was reportedly filming the shows, so it looks like a TV special could be in the works.

The shows come just before Bennett and Gaga will release "Love For Sale," their second album together, out on October 1, per the outlet. Gaga always spoke highly of Bennett, telling NME in September 2014, "I tell Tony every day that he saved my life. I spent a lot of time with Tony. He wanted nothing but my friendship and my voice." Despite the buzz with his Radio City concerts, what's really going on with the tour? And why were his New York City shows "announced as the singer's last NYC public performances," per Variety? Keep reading for more unfortunate details about this music legend.