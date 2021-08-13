How Does Matt Amodio Keep Winning On 'Jeopardy!'?

Matt Amodio is coming for Ken Jennings' crown for highest-earning "Jeopardy!" winner ever. (But in a very nice way, because Amodio is known to be the sweetest, and considers Jennings a personal hero.) As of now, Amodio, Yale Ph.D. student, is the third-highest earner, with $547,600 under his belt. We'd say that's pretty impressive. Especially since Amodio himself always comes across as incredibly humble.

"I heard several times — I'll brag about this — people say, 'I couldn't have lost to a nicer guy.' Those comments made me feel good," he said in an interview with Vulture (via GeekyCraze). "I try to be gracious. I mean, I got lucky. I feel like I could've easily been on the other side of it."

So does the "Jeopardy!" superstar have a secret trick up his sleeve? Here's what Amodio has said about his philosophy when it comes to strategy — and how it differs from other "Jeopardy!" all-stars.