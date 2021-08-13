Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is known for making a statement when it comes to her fashion choices, but she is not afraid to change up her hair. And her latest 'do is making us do a double take.

Khloé revealed that she actually changed her hair color to "blend in" with her siblings when they started filming "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." "I am naturally dirty blond," she told NewBeauty in 2016 (via POPSUGAR), "and I always was light and then went dark before we started filming." She added that she "was kind of identified with always being dark like my sisters were." But she also told the magazine that she starting changing up her hair when she began to lose weight. "When I started losing weight and started feeling better about myself, I was more willing to try different things, and I was ready to make a change and stand out more," she added (via Huffington Post).

As time went on, she realized that blending in with her sisters wasn't necessarily a good thing. "I feel like before, I was very much trying to fit this cookie cutter mold, and now I don't. I had to stand up for myself and say it doesn't matter if I look like them or not, this is me," she said. From dyeing it platinum blond to wearing it stick straight to styling it with waves, Khloé's done it all with her hair. And why is everyone buzzing over Khloé's locks now? Keep reading for more details.