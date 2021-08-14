Meghan Markle Just Beat Kate Middleton Out For This Coveted Spot

Long before Meghan Markle even married Prince Harry in 2018, the media, royal fanatics, and onlookers alike began comparing the Duchess of Sussex to the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Style, attitude, and relationship with the rest of the royal family were just a few of the ways both commoners turned princesses were assessed. BuzzFeed News dissected how contrasting headlines on similar behaviors, untraditional acts, and fashion choices differed when it came to Meghan and Kate, signaling how such coverage may have prompted the former "Suits" actor and husband Harry to leave the royal family.

Yet, aside from the vast differences in press coverage between Kate and Meghan, Meghan's entry into the royal family allowed for royal fanatics to obsess over a whole new princess. While both duchesses came from working families, and both were gifted engagement rings connected to the late Princess Diana's own jewelry collection (via Livingly), fans were especially able to fawn over both women during their royal wedding days that had people all across the world tuning in on their small screens. Now, three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, a new study shows the former actor may have beat out Kate in a wedding popularity contest.