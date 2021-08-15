Why Prince Charles' Garden Is Causing A Stir

There has been some upheaval in the British monarchy as of late, no doubt about it. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's groundbreaking exit, followed by their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, it's no wonder things seem shaken up. In a different vein, the scandals that have followed Prince Andrew have been another blow to "the Firm" and then, of course, there was the death of patriarch Prince Philip.

Through it all, Prince Charles has remained a constant, though public opinion of him wavered after Season 4 of "The Crown" aired, offering a fictionalized account of his early relationship with Princess Diana. Nevertheless, Charles has remained a stable figure in the royal family and that's not going to change anytime soon. He is, after all, next in line to the throne.

Charles has also been famous for his green thumb. As the Los Angeles Times put it, he is "keenly interested in gardening and environmental issues." So it might not be a total surprise that his most recent gardening project is making headlines for a very special reason. Here's why.