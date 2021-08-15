Britney Spears Makes A Strange Declaration About Her Happiness

Britney Spears' fans are so concerned about her happiness that they have spent years rallying to unfetter her from the constraints of the conservatorship she's been living under for more than a decade. However, a new update on her emotional state seems to have nothing to do with her long legal battle.

Fans finally had cause to celebrate when the "Overprotected" singer's father, Jamie Spears, announced that he planned to step down as her conservator, per Variety. Sadly, the media circus that the #FreeBritney movement helped create threatened to alienate Britney from her feverishly dedicated band of social media supporters. "Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I'm gonna post a little less from now on," she wrote on Instagram.

However, Britney's social media activity did not slow down in the wake of that declaration. She resumed modeling her favorite crop-top and low-rise shorts combo, showing off her dance skills (she's still got it!), and baffling her followers by mentioning the mysterious "Project Rose." She also celebrated having "a good hair day" and got candid about how her appearance affects her state of mind. What she wrote was met with an outpouring of love and support from her fans.