Britney Spears Makes A Strange Declaration About Her Happiness
Britney Spears' fans are so concerned about her happiness that they have spent years rallying to unfetter her from the constraints of the conservatorship she's been living under for more than a decade. However, a new update on her emotional state seems to have nothing to do with her long legal battle.
Fans finally had cause to celebrate when the "Overprotected" singer's father, Jamie Spears, announced that he planned to step down as her conservator, per Variety. Sadly, the media circus that the #FreeBritney movement helped create threatened to alienate Britney from her feverishly dedicated band of social media supporters. "Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I'm gonna post a little less from now on," she wrote on Instagram.
However, Britney's social media activity did not slow down in the wake of that declaration. She resumed modeling her favorite crop-top and low-rise shorts combo, showing off her dance skills (she's still got it!), and baffling her followers by mentioning the mysterious "Project Rose." She also celebrated having "a good hair day" and got candid about how her appearance affects her state of mind. What she wrote was met with an outpouring of love and support from her fans.
Britney Spears recalled a time in the not-so-distant past when she was happier
Britney Spears' Instagram post included two close-up shots of her face, which she described as "slim." She revealed that her face is the third place she tends to lose weight after her legs and stomach, and when it starts looking thinner, "that's when I know I've actually lost weight." However, while she had been making an effort "to slim down" — possibly by sticking to the portion control diet that she first mentioned in February — she was not satisfied with the results. "I'm not so sure I like it," she confessed.
Spears' musings on weight included a history lesson about how "heavier" women were once "considered more attractive to men because it was a sign of wealth." She also confessed that she was in a better place mentally before she slimmed down. "I have a couple of throwback dances from this summer where I looked heavier but it's weird cause I think I was happier !!!!" she wrote. "Oh well ... sorry for my shallow talk of weight."
Spears previously mentioned a correlation between her emotional state and her weight in April 2019, when she credited stress for helping her lose five pounds. Luckily, her fans don't care about a number on a scale, anyway. "You're beautiful no matter what you weigh," wrote one of her Instagram followers. Another supporter added, "You're perfect in every shape."