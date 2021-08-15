Lindsey Graham Has A Dire Warning For Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has been making headlines as the world speculates whether or not he will run for office again in 2024. In fact, CNN went so far as to say that Trump "can't resist" running again and it's no wonder. He's managed to create a group of super-fans who have remained loyal to him even after his departure to Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Within the Republican party, Trump has created some notable relationships. However, there's a substantial list of Republicans who don't support him, as mentioned by The New York Times, including Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, as well as Colin Powell, the former secretary of state.

But one character in the G.O.P. who has had a unique and shifting relationship with the former president is Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. He rejected Trump and then became his "impassioned defender," per a more recent publication by The New York Times. Due to this unique relationship, Graham's recent warning to Trump is creating huge waves. Here's what he said.