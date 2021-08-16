Inside Phoebe Dynevor And Pete Davidson's Split

It was a relatively short-lived romance for Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson, who have split after just five months of dating, according to the Daily Mail. Rumors that Dynevor and Davidson were an item started back in February. At the time, there were reports that the actors were visiting one another across the pond when they weren't working, with Davidson traveling to the UK to spend time with Dynevor, and her hopping on a plane to New York, where she linked up with Davidson. It wasn't until July that the two took their romance public, according to People magazine. The pair cozied up together at Wimbledon — and appeared very loved up.

Less than three months earlier, People reported that Davidson and Dynevor were "really into each other," a source telling the outlet that Davidson had been "telling friends [that he was] serious about her." Things seemed to be going really well between the two, with Davidson even admitting that he was "dating [his] celebrity crush" during a Zoom Q&A with students at Marquette University that was shared on Instagram.

Flash forward to August, and we now know that Davidson and Dynevor are no more. "Pete and Phoebe's romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it's become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work," a source told The Sun. Keep reading to find out the real reason for their split.