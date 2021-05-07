Pete Davidson Gives His Best Relationship Advice
"Saturday Night Live" funnyman Pete Davidson's been doling out relationship advice. The actor and comedian figured he knows what he's talking about in the love department and offered his pearls of wisdom during an interview on "The Breakfast Club." To be fair, the "SNL" cast member has had his share of smoking-hot public romances, so he may offer some breathtaking insights.
Let us not forget that Davidson first dated comedian (and daughter of Larry David), Cazzie David, from 2016 to 2018. Davidson put a ring on Ariana Grande's finger and they were engaged for four months in 2018 before the she "Thank u, next(ed)" him and moved on. And move on he did with the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber. According to Us Weekly, Davidson's latest girlfriend is none other than Phoebe Dynevor, who rose to blush-worthy fame on "Bridgerton," and they are reportedly trying to make a trans-Atlantic relationship work.
Davidson was upfront on "The Breakfast Club" on May 6, revealing his best relationship advice. Let's discover what makes the comedian so irresistible.
Pete Davidson doesn't play games
In case you didn't know, "SNL" star Pete Davidson has some serious game. The comedian shared his dating secrets on "The Breakfast Club" on May 6 and his modus operandi seems to be rock solid. "I'm just very, very honest," Davidson flexed, before sharing keen insight. "I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?"
The "Suicide Squad" actor revealed that he starts his relationships with a clean slate, coming clean about himself in a very personal way. He divulged, "Off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens." Wig; this dude is fire! Davidson bares it all so that the lady in his life knows what she's letting herself in for, stating, "And that can either be a lot for someone ... or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."
He also said that he wasn't into "playing any of the games" even if the relationship was new and was committed because, "If I'm into you, I'm really into you." Davidson's final gem was that he believed that "communication is really key." Phoebe Dynevor is one lucky lady.