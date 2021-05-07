Pete Davidson Gives His Best Relationship Advice

In case you didn't know, "SNL" star Pete Davidson has some serious game. The comedian shared his dating secrets on "The Breakfast Club" on May 6 and his modus operandi seems to be rock solid. "I'm just very, very honest," Davidson flexed, before sharing keen insight. "I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?"

The "Suicide Squad" actor revealed that he starts his relationships with a clean slate, coming clean about himself in a very personal way. He divulged, "Off the top, I'm like, 'Hey, I'm nuts. Here's all my issues. Here's what I do. Here's the therapists. This is what happens." Wig; this dude is fire! Davidson bares it all so that the lady in his life knows what she's letting herself in for, stating, "And that can either be a lot for someone ... or they could be like, 'Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.' Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can't handle that stuff."

He also said that he wasn't into "playing any of the games" even if the relationship was new and was committed because, "If I'm into you, I'm really into you." Davidson's final gem was that he believed that "communication is really key." Phoebe Dynevor is one lucky lady.