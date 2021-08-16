Lea Michele Has Something To Say About Funny Girl Casting

Lea Michele hasn't exactly made her desire to star in "Funny Girl" a secret. The former "Glee" actor has long shared her love for the musical, with the 1986 movie famously starring Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice and Omar Sharif as Nicky Arnstein.

While starring in "Glee," Michele sung multiple songs from the production in character as Rachel Berry, including "Don't Rain on My Parade" and "My Man." Berry then went on to star in the Broadway musical version, and the Season 5 episode, titled "Opening Night," detailed, you guessed it, her opening night (per Entertainment Weekly).

Michele has also been very vocal about her desire to star as Brice herself, sharing her hopes in multiple interviews. "I hope so, I really hope so," she responded after a viewer asked if she'd appear in a stage version of the movie during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" back in 2017. The caller noted that "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy had bought the rights to the production, and Michele admitted that there was initially talk "of doing it right after" the show ended. However, she explained she "did a lot of the songs from 'Funny Girl' on 'Glee,' so it felt like a little soon," but noted she was "really ready to do it now."

Things then went pretty quiet for four years, until it was confirmed "Funny Girl" will be hitting Broadway — just not with Michele as Fanny Brice...