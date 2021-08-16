The Real Reason Debra Winger Quit A League Of Their Own

Oscar-nominated actor Debra Winger is taking a swing at a huge star in revealing why she gave up a role in the memorable sports film "A League of Their Own."

The actor, who has been nominated for three Academy Awards, was originally cast to play baseball catcher Dottie Henson in the 1992 comedy-drama — starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Tom Hanks, and Rosie O'Donnell — that told the story of sisters joining the first female professional baseball league. According to USA Today, "A League of Their Own" was the first female-directed film to gross $100 million, prompting the beloved sports film to be "selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2012."

The honor, however, wasn't enough for Winger, who was first cast to play Henson (Davis famously went on to play the part.) As Winger told The Telegraph in August 2021 (per USA Today), "As entertaining as [the final film] was, you don't walk away going, 'Wow, those women did that.' You kind of go, 'Is that true?'" The actor's harsh criticism didn't stop there, as Winger claimed the stars' athletic abilities were merely "okay." While she said she "certainly" doesn't "begrudge them," she also revealed the one huge star that stopped her from joining the cast altogether.