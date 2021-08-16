Is Carrie Ann Inaba Really Never Coming Back To The Talk?

CBS's beloved talk show "The Talk" has gone through some changes as of late. One-time host Sharon Osbourne departed the show in March after receiving backlash for her defense of British host and media personality Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan Markle, according to People.

CBS posted a statement: "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave 'The Talk,'" it read (via People). "The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

As a result of Osbourne's departure, Jerry O'Connell stepped in as a new host, becoming the first male personality to hold a full-time hosting position on the show, according to Page Six. Well, it looks like "The Talk" is on the hunt for another new host because there's some breaking news about Carrie Ann Inaba.