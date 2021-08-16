How Wendy Osefo's RHOP Castmates Really Feel About Her New Look

Wendy Osefo's "Real Housewives of Potomac" castmates can't stop speculating about her Season 6 makeover. After starting out in Season 5 of the Bravo series with a reputation as a more demure cast member, the political analyst and Johns Hopkins University professor (with four degrees including a Ph.D.) reinvented herself this current season as "Zen Wen." What's the difference? "Zen Wen" is decidedly flashier than "Wendy," with the TV personality enthusing on Twitter about her new "sparkle," AKA her surgically enhanced breasts, "Happy" and "Ness." Furthermore, when Season 6 newcomer Mia Thornton entered, Wendy didn't waste time engaging Mia in her first show feud — at her own plastic surgery "reveal party" no less, per Entertainment Tonight.

With castmate Gizelle Bryant claiming on Episode 5 of Season 6 that Wendy wasn't the same woman "that they met" and criticizing her Season 6 wardrobe as "overcompensating" for rumored drama in her marriage, the "Tears of My Mother" author fired back on Twitter. Sharing a variety of outfits she wore in Season 5, Wendy wrote, "So, when I wore these outfits last year during Season 5 of #RHOP NO ONE had a problem with it or questioned me... I guess the REAL issue is that I got my boobs done, not my outfit choices. This negative narrative surrounding my appearance is BODY SHAMING at its finest. SMH."

With many Twitter commenters disputing her allegation of body-shaming, it seems the narrative around Wendy's new look has continued on the show ...