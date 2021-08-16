How Wendy Osefo's RHOP Castmates Really Feel About Her New Look
Wendy Osefo's "Real Housewives of Potomac" castmates can't stop speculating about her Season 6 makeover. After starting out in Season 5 of the Bravo series with a reputation as a more demure cast member, the political analyst and Johns Hopkins University professor (with four degrees including a Ph.D.) reinvented herself this current season as "Zen Wen." What's the difference? "Zen Wen" is decidedly flashier than "Wendy," with the TV personality enthusing on Twitter about her new "sparkle," AKA her surgically enhanced breasts, "Happy" and "Ness." Furthermore, when Season 6 newcomer Mia Thornton entered, Wendy didn't waste time engaging Mia in her first show feud — at her own plastic surgery "reveal party" no less, per Entertainment Tonight.
With castmate Gizelle Bryant claiming on Episode 5 of Season 6 that Wendy wasn't the same woman "that they met" and criticizing her Season 6 wardrobe as "overcompensating" for rumored drama in her marriage, the "Tears of My Mother" author fired back on Twitter. Sharing a variety of outfits she wore in Season 5, Wendy wrote, "So, when I wore these outfits last year during Season 5 of #RHOP NO ONE had a problem with it or questioned me... I guess the REAL issue is that I got my boobs done, not my outfit choices. This negative narrative surrounding my appearance is BODY SHAMING at its finest. SMH."
With many Twitter commenters disputing her allegation of body-shaming, it seems the narrative around Wendy's new look has continued on the show ...
Wendy Osefo's 'Real Housewives of Potomac' castmates worry about her personality
After Wendy Osefo underwent several plastic surgeries in Season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (via People), castmate Gizelle Bryant directly confronted her on August 15's episode about what she perceived as personality changes in the reality star. Equally juicy, however, was the telling consultation with castmate Robyn Dixon leading up to the confrontation. Per the outlet, Gizelle and Robyn agreed there was something "off" with Wendy. "I get it, you spend money on a new body. You want to show it off. It's just such a big difference from Dr. Wendy, the professor ... I feel like her personality is a little different," Robyn said after Gizelle opined that Wendy's change caught them by surprise and was "sudden."
Robyn even referenced Wendy's self-ascribed new persona, musing, "This is not the same Wendy that I hit it off with. The old Wendy was confident and secure. 'Zen Wen' is confused as hell. I'm all about body positivity, but she feels colder." Ultimately, Gizelle landed at the epiphany that they should just "have a conversation about it" with the subject of their discussion herself. "There's no judgment, there's just like, 'Hey, girl, explain this,'" she clarified.
At least one person in the "RHOP" house is digging "Zen Wen." As Candiace Dillard Basset hilariously gushed on the episode, "Dr. Wendy is gone and I hope new booty Wendy is here to stay, honey ... New t*****s, too!"