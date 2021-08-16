The Advice Nick Jonas Has For Ariana Grande Joining The Voice

It's no secret Ariana Grande is joining 'The Voice' for Season 21, but fellow judge Nick Jonas has a tip for her.

He joined judges Blake Shelton and John Legend on the August 16 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" where he dished out a few words of wisdom for the singer taking his spot at the judging table. "Ariana, as we all know, is one of the best singers in the game," he said. "She's gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you [Shelton, Legend, and Clarkson]. She's gonna kill it. She'll be great." Hopefully Grande is taking notes!

When Clarkson asked the other judges for their thoughts on the new addition, they did not hold back. "She watches the show, she knows about Blake," Legend said in a playfully suspicious tone. As for Shelton, he didn't appear worried, adding, "I just hope I don't step on her. Look at her, she looks so tiny." Legend emphasized Grande's "fervent" fan base, noting "they're in trouble" if they come out to vote. Shelton, however, was as confident as ever, saying, "They pay me to win," getting a few laughs from the audience.

