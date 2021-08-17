The Real Reason Daniel Craig Won't Leave Any Money To His Children

Despite his A-list Hollywood profile, Daniel Craig has made it clear he is not your typical movie star. After landing a momentous sequence of supporting roles in blockbuster projects like Angelina Jolie's "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and Tom Hanks' "Road to Perdition," Craig came into his own stardom with 2006's 007 installment, "Casino Royale." The film remains the largest-grossing James Bond flick to date and exalted Craig as the first Bond actor to be nominated for a BAFTA for the role. While Craig no doubt appreciates the career boost Bond afforded him, he has not been quiet about despising the public scrutiny that came with the territory. Musing to GQ about insecurity over critics of his casting, Craig said candidly, "I intellectualized all of it... I know why they don't like me. I know why I don't like me. So I know why they don't f***ing like me."

Craig also hates being a celebrity. As the notoriously private star told Shortlist in 2012, phones had become the "bane of my life," explaining that "I want to get violent and I can't" when strangers photograph him during dinner. "How could I go into a pub and have a few pints of Guinness and... sing a few songs when some t**t's going to film me?" Craig vented.

Now, the superstar has revealed he also won't be partaking in another time-honored celebrity tradition: passing money down to his kids. Read on for why.